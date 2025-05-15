Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to collaborate for third time for Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic | Deets Inside Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are all set to collaborate for third time for Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic. The filming of this film is slated to begin from October 2025.

New Delhi:

Dadasaheb Phalke is called the ‘Father of Indian cinema', and the highest film award is constituted in his memory by the government of India. It’s surprising that no one in Hindi cinema has yet told us the story of cinema in cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke's story is something that the nation needs to see on the screen.

Set against the backdrop of independence struggle, the story unfolds an extraordinary journey of an artist, who from scratch, against all odds, goes on to give birth to the largest indigenous film industry in the world.

Filming is slated to begin from October 2025. Aamir Khan will start preparing for his part soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. VFX studios from LA has already created AI designs for the era and period of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani with Abhijat Joshi and two other writers Hindukush bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj have been working on this script for the last 4 years.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from Dadasaheb Phalke’s life.

Moreover, coming from the director-actor duo who gave us cult classics and biggest successes of all time like 3 Idiots and PK, Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan, this film will surely become one of the anticipated films in no time.

Also Read: Did Shiney Ahuja's rape case inspire Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Section 375 story? Here's what we know