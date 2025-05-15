Did Shiney Ahuja's rape case inspire Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Section 375 story? Here's what we know Shiney Ahuja won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his first film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. Today actor is celebrating his 50th birthday. Let us know about a Bollywood film that is inspired by Shiney's real-life case.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja started his career with ad films. He also became a part of some music albums before director Sudhir Mishra roped him for 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. Shiney made his Bollywood debut with this film and even won the Filmfare Best Actor Debut award. Later, he worked in several hit Hindi films, like Gangster (2006), 'Woh Lamhe (2006)', Life in a Metro (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). He also appeared in films like Zindagi Rocks (2006), Khoya Khoya Chand (2007) and Hijack (2008). Through these films, Shiney Ahuja managed to create a different place among the audience, but in the year 2009, both his life and career faced a real blow due to a rape charge.

Shiney Ahuja rape case

In the year 2009, Shiney Ahuja was accused of rape by his 19-year-old maid. When this matter came to light, there was an uproar in Bollywood. A case was also filed against the actor, during which he pleaded not guilty. He also had to stay in Arthur Road Jail for some time. In 2011, a Mumbai court sentenced Shiney Ahuja to seven years in jail in this case. Later, the victim withdrew her statement, but the court felt that the girl was pressured to do so. After this, Shiney Ahuja appealed in the High Court and got interim bail, but his film career was over. After the rape charges, filmmakers shied away from working with him.

This film was inspired by Shiney Ahuja's case

A Bollywood film featuring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha was based on this rape case. Yes! We are talking about Section 375, the interesting courtroom drama that unfolded the reality of Shiney's case. For the unversed, the film revolves around a film director who is accused of rape allegations by an upcoming costume designer. Later, when the judge rules in the girl's favour, her attorney learns that the two had a physical relationship, but it wasn't forced. On the contrary it was consensual and the rape charges were false.

In the film, Rahul Bhat and Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra, played the role of director and costume designer. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha played the roles of opposing counsels. Interestingly, just like real life, the wife of the lead actor sticks by him in the film. Just like Anupam Ahuja did with Shiney. She defended her husband in the public eye, firmly stating that he had been framed. The two are still together and are blessed with a daughter, Arshiya.

He was last seen in this film

Shiney Ahuja was last seen in the film 'Welcome Back (2015)'. When this film was being promoted, he was kept away from the promotions. When the media asked director Anees Bazmee about Shiney Ahuja, he said that the actor does not live in India. It is said in some media reports that Shiney Ahuja is living his life in the Philippines, away from India. He wants to keep himself away from the media and the limelight.

