Irrfan Khan's witty reply to Pakistani journalist's invitation wins internet, old video surfaces online The tension between India and Pakistan has not subsided yet. Meanwhile, an old video of the late actor Irrfan Khan has surfaced.

Only a few days have passed since the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. In response to this, the Indian Army destroyed the terrorist hideouts of Pakistan and POK under Operation Sindoor. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed in this attack. This operation lasted for four days, after which a ceasefire was announced. The tension between the two countries may have reduced on the borders, but this tension is at its peak on the diplomatic front. Meanwhile, an old video of the late actor Irrfan Khan is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which he gave such a hilarious answer to a Pakistani journalist. People are saying that Irrfan had exposed terrorism without saying anything, through one reply.

Irrfan Khan gave this answer

In this viral clip, a journalist from Lahore asks Irrfan Khan, 'Namaste Irrfan bhai, I am from EO, Lahore. You have a lot of fans in Pakistan. I wish you would come to Pakistan someday.' To this, Irrfan smiles and gives a witty answer, 'I can go there, but will I come back or not?' Everyone present there laughs at his answer. Even the Pakistani journalist laughs. This video is now being shared extensively on X, where a user wrote, 'Today we have S-400 and Akash missiles, but back then Irrfan Khan used to handle Pakistan.'

Social media reactions

A user wrote, 'No one has trolled Pakistanis better than Irrfan Khan. He will always be missed.' At the same time, another comment read, 'He has exposed terrorism even while smiling without saying anything.' Another user wrote, 'Irrfan always won hearts with his accurate answers.' 'He was a patriot, he was outspoken on every issue, he never kept silent like other stars, today no one can replace Irrfan,' wrote another user.

Irrfan did a film with a Pakistani actress

Let us tell you, Irrfan Khan played the lead role in the 2017 film 'Hindi Medium' with Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The cost of this film was just Rs 15 crore, but it earned around Rs 330 crore. It is considered one of Irrfan Khan's most successful films. His last film 'Angrezi Medium', which was released in 2020, was the sequel to the 2017 film. In April 2020 of the same year, Irrfan Khan died due to neuroendocrine cancer.

