Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital with Sidharth Malhotra; watch FIRST glimpse

Prime Video today (April 20) announced an ambitious Indian Amazon Original series in a milestone collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez. Titled Indian Police Force, the show promises to be everything audiences have come to expect from a Rohit Shetty spectacle, and more! With Rohit’s proven success in directing and presenting high-octane action blockbusters and headlined by popular actor Sidharth Malhotra, the Amazon Original Series aims to create a new benchmark for streaming series in India.

The fiction series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Indian Police Force aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values.

Aparna Purohit - Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "We are excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on his first ever digital venture with a story that salutes the selfless service and unwavering commitment of our police forces. We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that Indian Police Force will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide!”

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty said “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime.