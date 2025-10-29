Idli Kadai on OTT: Know when and where to watch Dhanush’s film online Dhanush’s latest directorial, Idli Kadai, is gearing up for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. Wondering when and where you can watch it online? Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s streaming date, cast, and platform.

New Delhi:

After a theatrical release on October 1, Dhanush’s latest film, Idli Kadai, has now found its way to the digital space. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics, the film dropped on Netflix on October 29.

Idli Kadai, which primarily released in Tamil, has been streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Idli Kadai: When and where to watch

After completing its theatrical run, Idli Kadai is currently streaming on Netflix. The film's release coincides with stellar OTT lineup, including Rishab Shetty’s folklore action thriller Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, which releases on October 31 on Prime Video.

What do we know about Idli Kadai's cast?

Idli Kadai features a power-packed ensemble, with Dhanush as the lead actor, also the writer and director. It also stars Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, and Samuthirakani, with Nithya Menen playing the female lead.

The film has been jointly produced by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films, adding another title to Dhanush's impressive film line-up this year.

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the box office?

The Telugu version of Idli Kadai, titled Idli Kottu, hit theatres around the same time. However, the film’s box office journey was affected by major releases like Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. The film opened to Rs 11 crore, and amassed a lifetime collection of Rs 50.39 crore.

What is the story of Idli Kadai?

Idli Kadai follows the story of Murugan, a young man who dreams extend beyond the confines of his small village. Leaving behind his parents and their humble yet beloved idli shop, he sets out to chase his dreams in the city. However, a turn of events bring him back home years later, which not only reconnects him to his roots but also helps transform his life in unexpected ways.

Also read: OTT releases this week [October 29–31, 2025]: Lokah, Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher S4 and more