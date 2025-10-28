OTT releases this week [October 29–31, 2025]: Lokah, Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher S4 and more From Dhanush’s Idli Kadai on Netflix to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 on Prime Video, the fourth week of October 2025 is packed with new OTT releases. Whether you crave thrillers, fantasy, or feel-good stories, this week’s lineup has something fresh for every mood.

The fourth week of October 2025 brings an exciting lineup of new OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and JioHotstar.

You can stream fresh movies and series like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher 4, and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra starting October 29 onwards.

Read on to know the upcoming releases of the week.

OTT releases this week (October 28–31, 2025)

1. When and where to watch Idli Kadai on Netflix

Release date: October 29

Platform: Netflix

Written and directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai is a comedy-drama film which follows the story of a rural man who moves to Dubai pursuing dreams and work. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj and others in the lead roles. The Tamil language film is set to release on Netflix on October 29, 2025. Viewers can stream it in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

2. The Witcher Season 4 OTT release date and details

Release date: October 30

Platform: Netflix

The fantasy epic series, The Witcher, has returned with its fourth season. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the action epic series features Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill and others in the lead roles. The show will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from October 30, 2025.

3. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 OTT release on Prime Video

Release date: October 31

Platform: Prime Video

The blockbuster prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara, titled Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, has been minting money at the box office even after completing 27 days in theatres. Rishab Shetty’s folklore action thriller is now set for its digital release on October 31, 2025, on Prime Video.

It should be noted that the makers have not yet announced the release date for the Hindi version. The film will initially be available to stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

4. Maarigallu web series on Zee5 – plot, cast, and release date

Release date: October 31

Platform: Zee5

Maarigallu is written and directed by Devaraj Poojary. The Kannada language series features Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu and others in the lead roles. If you are a fan of thriller series, then this web series should be on your watchlist. It is going to be released exclusively on ZEE5 from October 31, 2025.

5. Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra OTT release date on JioHotstar

Release date: October 31

Platform: JioHotstar

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero action thriller Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, which emerged as a blockbuster, has finally received its OTT release date. Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1 will premiere on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. The film also features Naslen and Sandy Master in pivotal roles.

The film can be streamed in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

