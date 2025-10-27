From Money Heist to Our Fault: 5 Spanish dramas and films that became cult favourites in India Spanish stories are ruling Indian screens again. From the global hit Money Heist to the romantic Our Fault, and teen thrillers like Elite and Berlin, these 5 Spanish dramas have found a loyal Indian fanbase for their passion, suspense, and cinematic style.

New Delhi:

After the release of the Spanish film Our Fault, the discussion over Spanish shows and films has also intensified. Over the years, several Spanish shows and films have made their place in India.

Their mix of suspense, romance, and cultural nuance is often enjoyed by Indian viewers. One of the most-watched Spanish shows in India is Money Heist, but do you know there are several other Spanish shows that are worth watching? Let's have a look at them here.

5 Spanish shows Indian audiences can’t stop watching

1. Our Fault

The romantic drama Our Fault (Culpa Mia) has been a hit with Indian OTT viewers who love tears-in-your-beer storytelling. The movie is about the changing relationship between two step-siblings going through family conflicts, lust, and identity explorations. Its authentic performances and contemporary themes of love and identity have endeared it to young Indian audiences.

2. Money Heist

No global show has gained Indian viewers as Money Heist has. The Spanish crime drama, titled La Casa de Papel, was a cultural sensation for its anti-establishment fervour, multidimensional characters, and high-rollers plot.

Headed by the Professor and his crew of thieves, the show blends action, sentiment, and ideology in equal proportions. It remains popular in India through memes, music, and fan support and is among the most viewed Spanish programs in the nation.

3. Elite

The Spanish teen series Elite also created a solid fan base in India for its blend of mystery, romance, and social commentary. Based in an elite private school, the show deals with class divisions, ambition and morality among its multiracial cast of students.

4. The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, a black mystery thriller, is based on students confined in an isolated boarding school plagued by sinister secrets and evil forces. Its gothic atmosphere, complex characters and ominous setting have been likened to classic thrillers. The blend of mystery and emotion in the show has made it a standout among Spanish-language dramas with increasing viewership in India.

5. Berlin

A spin-off from Money Heist, Berlin also attracted robust popularity among Indian audiences fascinated by the character's charm and moral complexity. The series revolves around Berlin's backstory, uncovering his heists, relationships and vulnerabilities outside of the main franchise.

