Bring Her Back to stream soon: Australian horror thriller gets OTT release date The Australian horror thriller Bring Her Back—directed by Danny and Michael Philippou—will soon stream on Netflix. Featuring Billy Barratt and Sally Hawkins, the movie explores fear, grief, and the supernatural. Here’s the OTT release date, plot, and where to watch.

New Delhi:

Horror thriller are always loved on screen and there's a good news for people who love to watch this genre. The Australian horror thriller, Bring Her Back, will soon hit OTT now.

For the unversed, movie directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. The English-language film features Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips and Sally Hawkins in leading roles. The film was well received when it was released theatrically and became a box office hit, raking in about $40 million globally.

Bring Her Back OTT release date

The movie has gained popularity among Indian viewers for its eerie atmosphere and suspenseful plot. Netflix's new slate of content reveals that Bring Her Back will debut on the streaming platform on November 22.

Bring Her Back is currently available on these platforms

Currently, the film can be rented on Prime Video and ZEE5, but this has restricted its reach to a broader audience. Its release on Netflix, where it can be watched by subscribers free of any additional charges, will likely see it become much more popular.

Bring Her Back plot

The film centers around two half-siblings who, following the passing of their father, come to live with their new foster mother. What appears to be a touching family drama turns dark very quickly, exploring the realms of fear, loss, and the paranormal.

Bring Her Back makers

Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman co-wrote Bring Her Back, which is produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton for Causeway Films, while Cornel Wilczek handled the music.

Also Read: Nobody Wants This Season 2 ending explained: Will Joanne and Noah reunite in Netflix’s romantic drama?