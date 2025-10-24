Nobody Wants This Season 2 ending explained: Will Joanne and Noah reunite in Netflix’s romantic drama? Nobody Wants This Season 2 dives deeper into love, faith, and identity as Joanne and Noah’s romance faces new trials. The finale leaves fans wondering — is this the end, or a new beginning? Here’s the ending explained.

The most anticipated second season of Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' has finally hit the digital screens on October 23, 2025. The romantic drama series is created by Erin Foster and features Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in the lead roles.

Nobody Wants This season 2 delves into the complexity of faith, identity and love. As they deal with the serious problem of Joanne possibly converting to Judaism, the season examines the developing relationship between Joanne, a logical scholar, and Noah, a practising Jewish rabbi.

While Joanne showed her direct approach to life by helping her childhood rival receive consequences for previous actions, Noah also introduced her to Jewish customs such as Purim and Shabbat dinners. Leighton Meester, Adam Brody's real-life wife, played that rival. This tension highlights the challenges of resolving differences of belief within a romantic relationship and culminates in a heartbreaking breakup during Joanne's sister Morgan's engagement party.

Did Noah and Joanne get back together?

It must be noted that the season ends on a positive note despite their breakup. As Joanne begins to embrace Jewish customs organically and finds solace in Jewish meals and rituals like Shabbat. Joanne explores that her affiliation with Judaism is based on lived experience rather than official designations, with the support of her friend Esther.

After speaking with Noah's sister-in-law, Esther, Joanne concluded that she could already have more in common with Noah's faith than she had previously realised. Noah opened up about his feelings and told her, "You are my soulmate. I don't care if you're Jewish or not. I choose you."

What happened to the other characters in Nobody Wants This Season 2?

Other characters experience relationship problems in parallel to Joanne and Noah's love story. Morgan (played by Justine Lupe) dealt with troubles in her relationship with her therapist, Dr Andy (played by Arian Moayed). In this season, Morgan told Joanne at her engagement party that she wasn't sure how she felt about Andy. The main problem was that he turned things she disclosed in treatment against her. Morgan realised she didn't feel comfortable with him as a result of this betrayal.

In a sequence that took place inside a "tunnel of love," she broke things off. Morgan resisted Dr Andy's attempts to persuade her to stay. She told him that she was afraid of not carrying out her decision, not of being by herself.

Will there be Nobody Wants This Season 3?

One major question remains unanswered after their reunion in the season finale, leaving viewers with questions like: Will Joanne formally convert, or will love be enough for them to move forward in a possible Season 3?

