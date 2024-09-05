IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack to Tandav, 5 web series that got engrossed into controversies due to their content

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of web series that got engrossed in controversies

In the last few years, the popularity of web series has increased a lot in the country. This is the reason why the producers are constantly bringing new seasons to almost every series. These web shows give a different experience to the audience, which they do not get to see in films or daily soaps. Many things get censored in films, while web series constantly provide a unique experience to the audience with bold topics and scenes. Due to censorship not being applied as prominently on web series, many series get embroiled in controversies after release. Hence, let's have a look at those web series, which became controversial after release and had to face opposition from the audiences.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Netflix's recently released web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is in the news. This series is embroiled in a deep controversy. This series is based on a real incident in which the IC 814 plane was hijacked by hijackers. In this series, the Muslim terrorists use code names, which caused a lot of controversy. Netflix was also summoned by the central government, after which the only real names of the kidnappers were added to the series. However, the saddest part is that what was shown in the series earlier was true, which has also been stated in the government data of 2002.

Pataal Lok

Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime show Pataal Lok became a lightning rod for criticism because of how it depicted certain ethnicities. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, objected to a scenario depicting a Sikh man committing rape, claiming it disrespected the Sikh faith and culture. Furthermore, the use of a misogynistic insult throughout the act outraged the Nepali-speaking audience. Indra Hang Subba, a Sikkim MP, filed an official complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Minister, seeking that the series be banned because it unfairly targets specific populations and promotes bad stereotypes.

Tandav

This web series starring Saif Ali Khan was released on Amazon Prime in 2022. It faced a lot of opposition after its release, after which some of its scenes had to be removed. The series was accused of hurting religious sentiments. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub were seen in the lead roles in this series.

A Suitable Boy

'A Suitable Boy' was released in the year 2020. Directed by Mira Nair, this web series is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. This series tells the story of four connected families of North India. Its story revolves around Rupa Mehra, who is looking for a husband for her youngest daughter Lata. The series featured actors like Tabu, Ishaan Khattar, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Duggal etc. In one of its scenes, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu are seen kissing in the temple, which caused a lot of uproar and the series had to face heavy opposition.

Leela

Released in the year 2019, Huma Qureshi was seen in the lead role in this web series. The Leela web series was streamed on the giant OTT platform Netflix. Like Tandav, Leela also had to face opposition from the audience. Some people called for boycotting this series. The series was accused of insulting Hinduism and presenting a wrong image. The series was directed by Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar. It is an Indian Hindi-language dystopian drama series, in which a mother sets out to find her missing daughter.

