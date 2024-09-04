The GOAT to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, films releasing on big screen this week

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB The GOAT to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, films releasing on the big screen this week

This week's movie lineup is packed with variety and excitement. From heart-pounding thrillers and epic sci-fi adventures to films guaranteed to make you laugh, there's something for every movie lover. Music fans can catch an electrifying concert film, and there are plenty of other gems on the big screen. So, escape into the world of cinema with a film of your choice.

Goat/The Greatest of All Time (Tamil, Telugu)

Goat: The Greatest of All Times is a sci-fi action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, enhanced by impressive de-ageing technology. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for his innovative storytelling, the film explores the unravelling of secrets within an anti-terrorist squad after a bombing. With a star-studded cast and a massive budget of Rs. 400 crores, Goat promises to deliver a gripping, action-packed experience ahead of Vijay's political debut.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) hits theatres this week, blending spooky charm and dark humour. Directed by Tim Burton, it follows the Deetz family, now three generations deep, as they return to Winter River after a family loss. Lydia Deetz’s rebellious daughter, Astrid, accidentally summons Beetlejuice, leading to chaos and supernatural antics. Michael Keaton returns as the iconic ghost, joined by Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and new cast members. The sequel promises a wild, ghoulishly fun adventure!

Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief

This compilation film in the Detective Conan franchise delves into the origins of Kid the Phantom Thief, following high schooler Kaito Kuroba as he takes on his late father's mantle to uncover the truth behind his mysterious murder. Blending classic moments from the series with new scenes, it highlights Kid's early heists, his clash with Detective Conan, and the thrilling pursuit of the legendary 'Blue Wonder.' A must-watch for both longtime fans and newcomers.

Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again to Cinemas

Catch SEVENTEEN's electrifying concert film, Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again to Cinemas, in theatres on September 7 and 8. Filmed during their Seoul World Cup Stadium shows, this movie showcases their energetic performances, featuring new tracks from their latest album, 17 Is Right Here, including hits like "Maestro" and fan-favourite unit songs. Don’t miss this chance to relive SEVENTEEN’s unforgettable concert experience on the big screen.

Strange Darling

Strange Darling is a dark, twist-filled thriller that begins with an innocent one-night stand, quickly spiralling into a violent murder spree. Directed and written by JT Mollner, the film weaves a nonlinear, intense narrative that blurs the lines between hunter and hunted. Shot on 35mm film, it combines psychological horror and crime drama with a retro, gritty aesthetic, featuring standout performances by Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner.