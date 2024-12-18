Hrithik Roshan and family-starrer docu-series The Roshans to arrive on Netflix on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Along with the release date announcement, Netflix also unveiled a new poster of the docu-series.

Netflix India on Wednesday finally unveiled the premiere date of its much-awaited docu-series, The Roshan. The show features Hrithik Roshan and his family's legacy in the Indian film industry. The docu-series was announced a couple of weeks back and now the streaming giant has finally unveiled its release date. Along with the release date, Netflix also shared a new poster of The Roshan featuring Hrithik alongside his father Rakesh Roshan and uncle Rajesh Roshan.

''Lights, camera, family! Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January, only on Netflix,'' the streaming platform wrote along with the announcement.

The series will focus on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan. It aims to provide an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry.

Film industry veteran Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives," said the Roshan family.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the second installment of War alongside Jr NTR. He will also feature in Krrish 4, which will be helmed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Preity Zinta and Nora Fatehi.

