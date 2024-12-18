Preity Zinta backs Giorgia Meloni as Italy moves towards chemical castration for rapist and pedophiles

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Preity Zinta backs Giorgia Meloni

Preity Zinta, who is quite active on her X handle, supported Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her latest post. Recently, Meloni-led Italian government moved towards legalising chemical castration for treating violent sex offenders. The lawmakers approved the formation of a committee in September to draft legalisation on utilising androgen-blocking drugs to go strict on such offenders. Now, the Bollywood diva has come out in support of this decision, calling it a 'fantastic move' and also urged the government of India to do something similar.

Reacting to a post shared by BRICS News on X, Preity wrote, ''What a fantastic move ! Hope @mygovindia also does sometime similar. What do you think folks? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes.''

See Preity's post:

Netizens reaction

Soon after Preity responded on the decision of the Italian government, netizens also expressed their views on the matter. One user wrote, ''India really needs to work on zero tolerance, like CM Yogi in UP. No place for crime and riots. @mygovindia also takes similar steps at times. It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes. #ZeroTolerance #UP #CrimeFreeIndia''

''I think you're reading too much into chemical castration. The same only affects the persons abilities to perform sexual acts. They can still be violent. Such naive imbecilic crowd pleasing attitudes to sexual violence is the reason why we don't have actual deterrence in place,'' wrote another.

A third social media user commented, ''Finally, a punishment that fits the monstrosity of the crime. Snip the problem at the root. Zero tolerance isn’t just an option, it’s a necessity!'' Ever since Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration came to power in 2022, it has been pushing for tougher law and order measures.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 1,400 cr mark globally but fails to beat THESE 2024 releases, check full list

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna's FIRST reaction after Sonakshi Sinha's post criticising him for questioning her upbringing