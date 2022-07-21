Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
  5. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones prequel shows potential to win fans again | Watch Video

House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones prequel shows potential to win fans again | Watch Video

House of the Dragon Trailer Video: Game of Thrones prequel will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2022 11:19 IST
House of Dragon poster
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAMEOFTHRONES House of Dragon poster

House of the Dragon Trailer Video: Last time when the Targaereyans, Starks and the Lannisters came on screen, the result was quite debatable. The finale of Game of Thrones disappointed many and hence they were unsure if they want to return to the franchise. However, some doubts were cleared after the trailer of GoT's prequel, House of Dragon was unveiled. 

The dramatisation of House Targaryen's turbulent history under King Viserys I's rule is depicted in the programme, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." Of course, the Iron Throne is the one objective that seems to be on the minds of all the characters. According to Variety, 'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'. 

The show will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing. The conflict sets House Targaryen's most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi). Watch the video of House of Dragon here:

Variety reports that the series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I. Variety further reports that while there are other "Westeros-related series" in development, 'House of the Dragon' is the only confirmed 'Game of Thrones' spinoff show so far.

The first official trailer of 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' series will be out on HBO Max on August 21.

