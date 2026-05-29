House of the Dragon Season 3 final trailer hints at intense war, dragons and betrayal | Watch

New Delhi:

HBO has unveiled the final trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 ahead of the show's return next month. The newly released footage points to a far darker and more destructive chapter in the battle for the Iron Throne, with the Targaryen civil war continuing to tear Westeros apart.

The trailer focuses on the growing conflict between rival factions and teases intense battles, political manipulation and rising bloodshed across the territory. The third season of House of the Dragon will be released on June 21 on HBO Max.

What's in House of the Dragon season 3 final trailer?

The 2-minute and 40-second trailer hinted at where season 3 is heading after previous teasers revealed very little beyond mood and atmosphere. One of the biggest highlights is the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, a major naval clash that is expected to open the new season.

YouTube's logline read, "FINAL TRAILER. The throne knows no mercy. #HouseOfTheDragon Season 3 premieres June 21 on HBO Max." Have a look at the official trailer below:

House of the Dragon Season 3: What is the plot?

The third season of the series focuses on the Targaryen Civil War. After Aegon is injured, Aemond takes the Iron Throne, which leads to a power struggle between Rhaenyra and Aegon. The story moves beyond ambition and violence and becomes even more dangerous.

House of the Dragon season 3 release date

For the unversed, House of the Dragon season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 21, on HBO and HBO Max. In India, the show can streamed on JioHotstar platform with minimum subscription plan. The previous instalments of House of the Dragon are already streaming on the JioHotstar. Viewers can stream it in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages.

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