Enola Holmes 3 teaser out: Millie Bobby Brown set to solve new mystery case involving her brother Sherlock

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated teaser for Enola Holmes 3 is finally out, bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as the sharp and determined young detective. This time, she is set to take on a new mystery case that also involves her brother Sherlock Holmes.

Directed by Philip Barantini, the film also stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury in key roles. The first part of this popular mystery film series was released in 2020, followed by the second instalment in 2022. Now, the third part is set to be released in July 2026.

Enola Holmes 3 teaser out

The 1-minute and 20-second teaser gives fans a glimpse of the storyline of the upcoming film. It begins with Millie Bobby Brown's character Enola saying that her life was everything she wanted it to be, until it suddenly changes after news of her brother Sherlock's kidnapping. She is then forced to step up and take on a new mystery case.

YouTube logline reads, "Tis I do?! The critically-acclaimed ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise has returned, taking Enola far from London, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before. Directed by Philip Barantini (the Emmy Award-winning director of ‘Adolescence’), the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. ENOLA HOLMES 3 premieres JULY 1, only on Netflix." Watch the official teaser of Enola Holmes 3 below:

Enola Holmes 3 release date

Viewers can stream Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix from July 1, 2026. Moreover, the previous instalments of Enola Holmes are also currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Enola Holmes 3 cast details

Apart from Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, the film features Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, and Joe Azzopardi

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