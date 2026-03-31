Hey Balwanth on OTT: Where to watch, release date, cast, and all you need to know about Suhas' film

New Delhi:

Hey Balwanth, previously named Hey Bhagawan, has finally been released on OTT after a fairly warm run in theatres after its release on February 20. The response leaned positive, especially from audiences who connected with its tone and performances. Starring Suhas, here's all you need to know about the film's OTT details.

Hey Balwanth on OTT: When and where to watch

Hey Balwanth is currently streaming on Zee5. The film was released on the platform on March 31. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes. It is available in five languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10.

As for the story of Hey Balwanth, the description on Zee5 reads: "Krishna inherits his father's business, but his life becomes a maze as it turns out to be an illegal lodge. Hiding the truth from Mithra, Krishna faces a moral battle between family and conscience." Watch the trailer of Hey Balwanth here:

Hey Balwanth: Cast and crew

Directed by debutant Gopi Atchara, Hey Balwanth brings back the combination of Suhas and Shivani Nagaram of Little Hearts fame as the lead pair. They previously shared screen space in the hit film Ambajipeta Marriage Band and impressed audiences. Nellore Sudarshan, Naresh, and Vennela Kishore play key roles in the comedy-drama.

Why was Hey Balwanth's title changed?

Hey Balwanth was previously named Hey Bhagawan. It had to be renamed due to censorship issues. Actor Suhas, in an interview with Telugu Cinemas.in, shared that the film was initially titled Hey Bhagwan, but the censor board suggested a change since the word “Bhagwan” refers to God. The team eventually settled on Hey Balwanth. Alongside the title, Naresh’s character name was also changed, and the film’s core idea went through scrutiny during the certification process.

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