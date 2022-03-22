Guns and Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav's first looks intrigue fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX_IN Guns and Gulaabs first character looks are out

Rajkummar Rao is easily one of the most versatile and unstoppable performers of the country. And the actor is on a roll! After the phenomenal success of Badhaai Do, Netflix unveiled Rajkummar Rao’s first look in their first ever series collaboration with Guns and Gulaabs directed by 'The Family Man' fame Raj and DK.

His new Guns and Gulaabs look broke the internet and for a good reason! It’s going to be a treat for his fans to see him in this 90s avatar. The shape-shifting actor is dawning a classic 90s look. Something we have never seen him before in. But then again, the man is a chameleon, with every role he takes up, he transforms into something completely new!

Guns and Gulaabs being the second outing for Rajkummar Rao and the director duo Raj and DK, has gotten our hopes high as their last venture “STREE” was not only a smashing box office success but was also highly acclaimed. So obviously them coming together again for their first Netflix series has us all super excited.

The series brings together three powerhouse talents of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, who will be headlining the project along with an ensemble cast. Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav's characters have also intrigued the fans to watch out for the series.

The series, a Netflix original, has been produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, and is inspired by the misfits of the world. The streaming giant shared the character looks of all three actors on its social media handles. This series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles.

Made on the lines of pulp genre, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is touted to be a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK's brand of humour.