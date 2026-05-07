Governor The Silent Saviour teaser out: Manoj Bajpayee's A Ramanan to tackle India's 1990s economic crisis

New Delhi:

The official teaser of Governor: The Silent Saviour, starring Manoj Bajpayee, was released on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, who previously wrote Inspector Zende, the biographical drama marks the duo’s second collaboration.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the film stars The Kerala Story Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the key roles. The film follows the story of RBI Governor A Ramanan, who must rescue the nation from the economic crisis of the 1990s while battling resistance from within the system.

Governor The Silent Saviour teaser is out now

The 2-minute-2-second teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s plot, showcasing Manoj Bajpayee as the RBI Governor dealing with political pressure and a deepening economic crisis. His character is seen taking on powerful forces while trying to steer the country out of financial turmoil.

Inspired by true events, the makers describe Governor: The Silent Saviour as the "untold story of an unsung patriot.

Governor: The Silent Saviour release date

The Hindi biographical drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 12, 2026. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Governor The Silent Saviour release date out: Manoj Bajpayee stars in film by The Kerala Story director