Glory trailer out now: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat feature in enticing sports crime thriller | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer for Glory, a sports thriller series steeped in revenge and rage, revolving around the mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxer, has officially been released. Starring Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder, the series is set against the backdrop of the brutal world of boxing and is slated for release next month.

Directed by Karan Anshuman, this series is set to premiere on the online streaming platform, Netflix. The show presents a narrative woven around themes of revenge, rage, ambition and freedom, specifically tracing the story behind the mysterious death of a boxing prodigy.

What's in the trailer?

The 1-minute, 11-second trailer opens with a boxing match taking place in Haryana, accompanied by the voiceover, 'Glory means renunciation, sacrifice and suffering.' This moment coincides with the death of Nihal, interspersed with several intense fight sequences. It is revealed that Nihal was a champion, someone destined to bring home an Olympic medal, but he is no more. From this point on, the story unfolds as a quest to uncover the truth behind the murder and to track down the culprit.

As the series' narrative progresses, it evolves into a saga of ambition and rage, where the desire for revenge appears to take center stage. According to the creators, Glory offers a thrilling journey that brings to light the complexities of relationships, power dynamics, deceit, and family entanglements.

Watch the trailer here:

Glory cast

The series also features a stellar cast including Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi. Glory is created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja; and has been directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma. The series is produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films.

Glory release date

The series will release on Netflix on May 1, 2026. While the teaser had ignited reasonable excitement, the trailer of Glory has also been received well by the audiences.

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