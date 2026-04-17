Street Fighter: Vidyut Jammwal chants Gayatri Mantra at CinemaCon 2026, explains its significance | Watch

New Delhi:

During the CinemaCon 2026 event, Vidyut Jammwal chanted the Gayatri Mantra. Additionally, he joined the cast of Street Fighter to launch the film's trailer. Vidyut shared a video of the event on social media, sharing his experience with his fans.

On the occasion, the entire cast of Street Fighter was present at the stage of CinemaCon 2026 and were seen silently supporting Vidyut as he chanted mantras on the international stage.

What did Vidyut Jammwal say about the event?

Speaking about his experience at CinemaCon 2026 on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal shared the video on Instagram and wrote, 'There are certain personal milestones that fill me with a profound sense of purpose, moments that ground me and remind me who I am. One such moment was when I had the honour of offering a prayer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, one of the most noisiest and vibrant places in the world. My Indian chants brought a stillness, a wave of peace and quiet. I felt a deep, unspoken bond with everyone in the room, beyond words, beyond language, we were all connected as one. It was a tremendous privilege to be the one to share this vision of global harmony. #vedic #sun mantra # moon mantra #Gayatri mantra, together, they carried a silent prayer for peace beyond all borders.'

See his post here:

Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood debut

Vidyut Jammwal is making his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter. He plays the character of Dhalsim in the film. His bald look and the tattoos adorning his body make his appearance even more striking. During the trailer launch, Vidyut also shared an anecdote related to the film's shoot. He revealed that while filming Street Fighter, his mother was constantly worried that he might get injured; she would anxiously wait for his return.

Street Fighter will release in theatres worldwide on October16, 2026.

Also Read: Indian National Cine Academy Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam bag top honours | See full winners list