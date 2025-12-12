Freedom at Midnight season 2 release date announced: Know what to expect SonyLIV on Friday announced the second season of its historical drama series Freedom at Midnight, which will begin streaming on the platform on January 9.

SonyLIV's acclaimed series Freedom at Midnight, based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, recreates key events from the crucial year leading up to India's independence. The show starring starring Siddhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was loved and praised after the release of season 1.

Now Freedom at Midnight season 2 is returning on SonyLIV and the makers have also announced the official release date of the sequel.

Freedom at Midnight season 2 release date

What to expect from Freedom at Midnight S2

According to the makers, the new season will explore the difficult months that followed, highlighting political decisions at the highest levels as well as the human stories of a country undergoing change.

'These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation. With this season, we've focused not only on bringing to life the political corridors where history was written, but also on the human stories that held significance,' filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said in a statement.

Freedom at Midnight S2 makers

Produced by Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext, the show is led by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who returns as showrunner and director. The story is written by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Karenika Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revant Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

Freedom at Midnight S2 cast

The cast also includes Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay and Cordelia Bugeja, apart from leads, Siddhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla.

