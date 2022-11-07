Freddy Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan brings spine chilling romantic thriller in December on Disney Plus Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Teaser Out; know release date

After a long wait, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy. The film will be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. Ahead of the release, the makers teased the fans with a short sneak peek into the drama that answers the question-- to what extent can one go for love or vengeance. Kartik Aaryan plays a dentist-- Dr. Freddy Ginwala in the film who is haunted by his traumatic past. The film also stars Alaya F who plays Kainaaz.

The film is about the journey of Freddy who is a socially awkward person and loves playing with his miniature planes. The only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Kainaaz is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. Freddy finds an unusual solution to get married to Kainaaz but there is a twist that leads to a chaos of emotions and turns his life upside down.

Watch Freddy Teaser here-

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Ghosh said, "A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of Freddy. The power of Freddy is its incredible writing of each character, sets and background music. This kind of treatment required strong actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. I am so happy to have found Freddy and Kainaaz in them. With Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar. I am grateful for the opportunity that Balaji Telefilms, Northern Lights Films and Disney+ Hotstar has given me, I hope the audience enjoys the film."

Actor Kartik Aaryan shedding light on the preparation for the role, said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience with Disney+ Hotstar. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience reaction for the film”

Actor Alaya F, said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience! I can’t wait for the film to release on Disney+ Hotstar”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films Freddy marks the first association of Kartik Aaryan and Disney+ Hotstar, releasing on December 2, 2022

