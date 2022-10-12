Enola Holmes 2 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and 'Sherlock' Henry Cavill team up for Netflix action thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ENOLAHOLMES Enola Holmes 2 will stream on Netflix from November 4

Enola Holmes 2 trailer: The game is afoot in Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer Netflix action thriller. The sequel of the much-awaited Enola Holmes will stream from November 4 and fans have been treated with the first official trailer of the upcoming movie. Enola Holmes, the younger sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes, is meddling with dangers in the second part, and with her elder brother by her side, the baddies will have a hard time, it seems so.

Enola Holmes 2: What is the movie about?

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accept the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.

This case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again.

Read: Jurassic World Dominion on Prime Video: Chris Pratt starrer dinosaur film to stream soon

Enola Holmes 2 trailer is full of action

Enola Holmes has a humourous tone and that is one of the reasons why it has been loved by the fans. Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) will also return in the sequel and glimpses of his chemistry with Enola have been shown in the trailer. Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother is also shown in the trailer. As Enola sets out to unravel the latest mystery, she will find unlikely allies in London women. While Enola will try to come into her own while solving the new case, it will be interesting to see how Sherlock and Tewkesbury help her out.

Read: Four More Shots Please Season 3: When and Where to watch, Trailer, Poster, Cast, Subscription & more

Latest Web Series News