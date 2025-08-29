Do You Wanna Partner trailer: Tammanaah Bhatia and Diana Penty team up for a beer start up | Watch Tammanaah Bhati and Diana Penty will be seen together in the Amazon Prime Video's upcoming comedy drama series 'Do You Wanna Partner'. The makers dropped its official trailer today, August 29, 2025.

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Prime Video's upcoming comedy-drama series 'Do You Wanna Partner' was released on Friday, August 29. Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the series features an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles.

The comedy drama series is slated to hit the digital screens of Amazon Prime Video on September 12, 2025. For the unversed, 'Do You Wanna Partner' follows the story of two best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs and start an beer start-up to stand out in the crowded NCR beer market.

Do You Wanna Partner trailer is out

The trailer opens with a scene where Tamannaah Bhatia is seen giving a presentation about her ‘Beer’ start-up named 'Jugaaro', with Diana Penty standing beside her. In her presentation Tamannaah says, “Beer is not just an alcohol, beer is an emotion.” The 2-minute-57-second trailer is packed with both comedy and drama. In the series, Rannvijay plays the love interest of Tamannaah Bhatia, while Nakuul Mehta joins their start-up, helping them by making beer. The trailer also features Shweta Tiwari in a gangster avatar.

Watch the trailer below:

Social media users were quick to react to the official trailer and shared their excitement in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Tamannaah brings every character to life." Another commented, "This is gonna be CRAZAY FUN!!" The trailer video has garnered over 5 lakh views on Instagram and thousands of views on YouTube ever since it was uploaded.

For the unversed, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Production. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. 'Do You Wanna Partner' also stars Sufi Motiwala, Rannjivay Singha, Lokesh Mittal, Indranil Sengupta, and Ayesha Raza in the pivotal roles.

