Do you know 'Takopi's Original Sin' has an IMDb rating of 9.2? Check streaming details here

There are several anime series available on OTT platforms. When it comes to animated television, popular anime films like 'Grave of the Fireflies', 'Spirited Away', and 'My Neighbor Totoro', which are all directed by Hayao Miyazaki, are often the first to come to mind. These classics have earned high IMDb ratings, each scoring above 8. But now, a new anime series has arrived that has everyone talking.

The name of the anime is 'Takopi's Original Sin', a psychological sci-fi drama which is based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name. It is written and illustrated by Taizan5.

What truly surprised viewers is its extremely high IMDb rating. The series, currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, holds a rating of 9.2. Audiences are praising it for its touching and powerful storyline. Japanese voice actresses like Kurumi Mamiya, Reina Ueda, and Reina Ueda have given voice to the characters in this Japanese anime series.

What is the story of this anime?

For those who may not know, this series revolves around the story of Takopi, a cute alien from the planet Happy, who comes to Earth to spread happiness. But things take a serious turn when he meets a sad young girl named Shizuka Kuze, who is bullied at school. As Takopi tries to help, the story becomes emotional and dark.

Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin on OTT?

As per details given on the official YouTube channel of Anime Select, the series 'Takopi's Original Sin' will begin streaming from July 28, 2025, on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, DMM TV, and others, with new episodes released every Saturday. Currently, it is available to watch on the OTT streaming platform Crunchyroll with a subscription.

