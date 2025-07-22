Too Much: Prime Video's new talk show with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol announced | Deets Inside Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show will be streaming soon on Prime Video. The makers have not yet revealed the official release date of the show.

Prime Video announced the start of production for its upcoming Original talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, on Tuesday. The show will be hosted and helmed by two enigmatic and powerhouse personalities, the sassy Kajol and the witty Mrs Funnybones herself, Twinkle Khanna. Premiering soon, the bold, fiery, and candid talk show is produced by Banijay Asia.



Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who, outshining even the most glamorous red carpets, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, talked about the upcoming talk show and said, 'We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre. With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.'



Bollywood talk shows are, anyway, a decade-old trend that always grabs eyeballs and attention. Be it director Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan or Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Do Women Want, these shows are loved, watched, criticised, but still acknowledged. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Kajol and Twinkle's show will become the trend setter or will follow the trend. Moreover, the show can be a spicy mix for audiences looking for an authentic watch, because both actresses are known for speaking their minds. They hold a reputation for not mincing their words and being cut through outspoken.

