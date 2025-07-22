Who is Shruti Chauhan? The actor is allegedly dating Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday Although Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan have not confirmed their relationship, but her public review of Saiyaara added fuel to the fire.

New Delhi:

Ahaan Pandey is on cloud nine with the success of his first Bollywood film 'Saiyaara'. Directed by Mohit Suri, this film is getting a lot of praise from both fans and critics. This film has crossed the 100 crore mark in India in just four days of its release. While Ahaan has made a blockbuster Bollywood debut, everyone is also excited to know about his personal life. The debutant actor is said to be in a relationship with Shruti Chauhan. Although Ahaan and Shruti have not confirmed their relationship, Shruti's public review of Saiyaara has added fuel to the fire.

Who is Shruti Chauhan?

According to many media reports, Shruti Chauhan is an actress and model. She appeared in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy'. She played the character of Maya in the film. She is a resident of Jaipur and has studied Arts from Jyoti Vidyapeeth College. Shruti was also seen in the music video 'Had Se' with singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Shruti Chauhan is very famous on Insta

Let us tell you that Ahan Pandey's rumoured girlfriend Shruti Chauhan is also very famous on Instagram. She has more than 223 thousand followers. Big names like Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Palak Tiwari, Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Pandey, Alizeh Agnihotri, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Navya Nanda and Ranveer Singh follow her on the social networking app.

About the film

At the age of 27, Ahan has made a strong entry in Bollywood with 'Saiyaara'. Starring Aneet Padda as the lead, the film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. Critics and audiences are praising the story, acting and direction of 'Saiyaara'. While Ahaan is winning hearts on screen, his off-screen moments are also grabbing attention, especially after Shruti Chauhan's post.

Shruti's praises for Saiyaara

'For the boy who dreamed of this all his life, for the boy who believed in it when no one else did, who gave his all for this moment. The one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours, Ahaan Panday! I am proud of you, I am crying I am screaming and I am only wishing and praying that there is more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever,' Shruti wrote for Ahaan on Instagram stories.

