Saiyaara Day 4 Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film enters 100 crore club The film 'Saiyaara' has taken over the box office. This film was released on Friday, July 18. Let's know whether Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda films pass the First Monday Test.

New Delhi:

The recently released film 'Saiyaara' has achieved the blockbuster title on the fourth day of its release. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda have debuted with this film directed by Mohit Suri. Both the new stars have cast such a spell on the audience that the film has become a Rs 100 crore film on the fourth day of its release. The film has passed the Monday test with flying colours.

Topper in Monday test too

The craze of the film 'Saiyaara' is at its peak among the audience. This film made a debut by earning Rs 21.5 crore on the opening day. The collection on the second day, Saturday, was Rs 26 crore. Then yesterday, on the third day, the first Sunday, it made a lot of money at the box office. The film earned Rs 35.75 crore yesterday. Now this film has become a topper in the First Monday test too.

Entry into the 100 crore club: Yash Raj Films

On the first Monday, the film 'Saiyaara' has collected Rs 22.50 crore. With this, the total net collection of the film has become Rs 105.75 crore. 'Saiyaara' has earned in double digits even on weekdays. 'Saiyaara' is at number 19 in the list of highest earning films on the first Monday. This film has been made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Sky Force, Raid 2 and Sitare Zameen Par defeated

The film Saiyaara has left Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force', Ajay Devgan's 'Raid 2' and Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' behind on the fourth day itself. In fact, among the films released this year, 'Saiyaara' is only behind Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' in terms of earning 100 crores the fastest. At the same time, it has come at par with 'Housefull 5'.

Which films have earned 100 crores in 4 days so far?

So far, Saiyaara has also entered the list of films earning 100 crores in four days. In this way, Ahan Pandey has come up to par with the big superstars of Bollywood. According to the report of Sacnilk, till now, this record was registered in the name of 11 films of Bollywood. Now 'Saiyaara' has become the 12th film. So far in this list has War, Bharat, Fighter, PK, Padmaavat, Kalki 2898 AD, Dunki, Golmaal Again, Krrish 3, Raees and Housefull 5. Now the name of 'Saiyaara' has also been added to this list.

