Did you know this actress learned Gujarati for an OTT film, that too for a supporting role?

We have seen that actors put so much effort and dedication into preparing for any character and role. From physical fitness to grasping the exact dialect of any language, they practice a lot before giving their best shot in the film. There are several examples in Bollywood itself. If you remember the 2016 film 'Dangal', Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan underwent a complete body transformation to play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler. In the film, he played both a 60-year-old version and a 20-year-old version of the character. Another example is Vicky Kaushal, who went from 80 kilos to 105 kilos to portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Chhaava'.

Who is this actress?

While the above-mentioned roles were for lead characters, today we’re going to tell you about an actress who went the extra mile for a supporting role. The actress is none other than Sharvari Wagh. For the unversed, Sharvari made her acting debut in the 2020 web series 'The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye', alongside Rajvir Chauhan and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. In her acting career so far, she has featured in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Munjya', 'Maharaj', and 'Vedaa'.

She learns Gujarati for this OTT film

Let us tell you that, from the above-mentioned films, it was 'Maharaj' for which Sharvari learned the Gujarati language. The film was released directly on the OTT platform Netflix on June 21, 2024. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, this legal drama features Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. However, Sharvari's performance was well-received by the audience in the supporting role.

Sharvari opened up to learning the Gujarati language

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sharvari opened up about her experience of learning and unlearning the Gujarati language for the role. She said, "Bahut saare logon ne mere diction aur Gujarati accent, especially the play between ‘sh’ and ‘sa’, par dhyan diya aur itna pyaar diya. For me, firstly, I would like to say thank you to everyone."

While speaking about her character Viraaj in the movie 'Maharaj', she added, "Viraj as a character was very different. In the entire world of the film, she was the only one doing comedy. The moment I read the character, I instantly fell in love with it. I remember being at the narration, and Sid sir kept saying, ‘I could see you smile, and smile, and smile… so I knew you were definitely going to do this.’ I was thoroughly entertained during the narration.”

Sharvari also praised dialogue writer Sneha Desai, saying, "The character is the dialogue. The way Sneha ma’am wrote it brought Viraj to life. To deliver it correctly, I had to learn Gujarati, and not just learn, but also unlearn parts of it to sound natural. That was very challenging." She added that she worked extensively with director Siddharth Malhotra and writer Sneha Desai, who is Gujarati herself. Sharvari praised and credited Sneha as her anchor for the role. She also watched several Gujarati films as part of her language training.

Work front

Talking about her work front, Sharvari was last seen in the action thriller 'Vedaa', alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Shiv Rawail’s directorial 'Alpha', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

