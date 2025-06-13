This 1-hour 29-minute film investigates two fatal crashes, know OTT deets here Read further to know about this 1-hour 29-minute film, which shows the investigation of the crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX planes, which claimed the lives of 346 people.

Several documentaries have been made on plane crashes, focusing on what went wrong and how such tragedies could have been prevented. These films explore the reasons behind the crashes, the impact on families, and how each incident led to changes in air travel safety. Today, we are going to tell you about a documentary which showcases the investigation into the two fatal crashes, exploring both root causes and the human cast.

It is worth noting that this film, 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing', premiered in a virtual screening at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. It features Lester Holt, Maria Bartiromo, Peter Jennings, Kevin Carney, Zipporah Kuria, Peter A DeFazio, Rick Ludtke, Andy Pasztor and others. The editing of this film is done by Don Kleszy, and the music of this film is composed by Gary Lionelli. The English-language film is produced by Imagine Documentaries and Moxie Films. However, it was released on February 18, 2022, on the streaming platform Netflix.

What is the story of this film?

The 1-hour, 29-minute long film is 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing'. The film shows the investigation into the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes, which claimed the lives of 346 people, and also reveals both the root causes and the human cost. The melodrama documentary is directed by Rory Kennedy and written by Mark Bailey and Keven McAlester. It is significant to note that critics and fans have given this film 7.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The film has been nominated for the 'International Documentary Association', 'Writers Guild of America, USA', and 'Cinema Eye Honours Awards, US' in different categories.

Where to watch this film?

For those who don't know where to watch this documentary film, there's no need to worry. This documentary film is available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix.

