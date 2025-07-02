Did Sanvikaa aka Rinki refuse to do a kissing scene in Panchayat season 4? Know here Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in Panchayat season 4 has opened up about the possibility of a kissing scene in the latest season. Read further to know what the actor said.

Despite being boring and dragging, Panchayat season 4 is getting a tremendous response from the people. While on one hand, there is talk of the fifth season, on the other hand, Rinki of the series is also making headlines. In a recent media interaction, the actor who plays Rinki opened up about a kissing scene in the fourth season.

Sanvikaa, the actor who plays Rinki in TVF and Prime Video's original series Panchayat, is in the news for various reasons. However, what has grabbed attention in recent times is one of Sanvikaa's revelations on the latest season. Those who have watched Panchayat season 4 must know that in this instalment, Rinki and Sachiv Ji's (Jitendra Kumar) love has progressed. Not only do these two characters commit to each other, but one of their scenes at the 'Paani ki tanki' has garnered attention. Now the actor has opened up about refusing to do a kissing scene.

What did Sanvikaa Say?

The actress told Just to Filmy that she was uncomfortable doing kissing scenes in season 4. This kissing scene in the car was planned between Sachiv JI and Rinki. When the director of this season told this to Rinki i.e. Sanvikaa, she asked for a few days to think. However, the actress refused due to what people would think. In its place, the tanki scene was later added.

About the actor

According to IMDB, the actress has studied engineering, but later came to Mumbai and stepped into acting. Sanvikaa has even given a passing shot in an ad with Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar. The actress has also worked in many other web series. Panchayat's Rinki, i.e. Sanvikaa, has also appeared in web series like 'Hajamat' and 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'. The actress started her career with many TV shows.

Sanvikaa herself told in an interview that she convinced her parents to let her work in Bangalore. But actually, she came to Mumbai and entered the world of acting. A friend of hers in Mumbai helped her. Now, the actress has a strong fan following on social media. Sanvikaa attracts the attention of fans with her style. However, she is not very glamorous. She shares very few pictures on Instagram, too.

