Jurassic World Rebirth to Kaalidhar Laapata, theatrical and OTT releases of the week The first week of July is going to start with a bang. This Friday, several films and series will be out on OTT as well as in theatres. Let's have a look at the complete list here.

New Delhi:

The first week of July is full of entertainment. This month will begin with a bombardment of films and series that will release in theatres and on OTT. From Hollywood, Bollywood and South, makers from all over the world are gearing up for the release of their movies and series. So let's have a look at the content that will be released this week.

Theatrical releases

Metro...In Dino

Anurag Basu's directorial film 'Metro...In Dino' is coming to hit the theatres in the first week of July. While Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Chopra will be seen together for the first time in this film, Pankaj Kapoor will get a chance to romance. Apart from this, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will also be seen in lead roles in the film. The film will release in theatres on July 4.

Jurassic World Rebirth

So far, three film series of Jurassic World Rebirth have been released, in which the first part being Jurassic World, which was released in 2015. The second is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the third is Jurassic World Dominion. Now the fourth part of Jurassic World is all set for release. Scarlett Johnson will once again be seen as Jor Bennett in this sci-fi film. The film will release in theatres on July 4.

Akkenam

This film is a revenge drama film made in the Tamil language. The story of the film is the story of three such ruthless people, among whom strong action and drama are seen in the film. There is definitely some motive behind what all three characters of the film do. The Tamil film will release in theatres on July 4.

OTT releases

Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba are at number two in the list. This is an American action comedy film, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The story of the film is about two world leaders who, together foil the global conspiracy by keeping their enmity aside.

Release date- July 2

Platform- Amazon Prime Video

The Old Guard 2

After losing her immortality, Andy has to struggle to live her life when she does not kill the immortal who threatened to end the world. This film is an American superhero film, which is ready for release on the OTT platform.

Release date- July 2

Platform- Netflix

The Traitor Grand Finale

Karan Johar's show 'The Traitor' has reached its final stage. It has a total of 10 episodes, out of which 9 have been released. In the 10th episode, it will be finalised who will get the trophy of 'Traitor'. Right now, Urfi Javed, Purab Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey, Jasmine Bhasin and Harsh and Apoorva are safe in the show. Note the date on which its finale will come.

Release date- July 3

Platform- Prime Video

Criminal Justice Season 4

Who killed Roshni, Anju or Raj is about to be revealed. The makers of this 8-episode series have released 7 episodes so far, in which there is still confusion about the murderer. However, its 8th episode will soon be in front of the audience and the murderer will be revealed.

Release date- July 3

Platform - Jio Hotstar

Kaalidhar Laapata

After I Want to Talk, Abhishek Bachchan is coming up with another different concept film titled 'Kaalidhar Laapata'. Now, for the story of the film, you will have to watch it on OTT.

Release date- July 4

Platform- ZEE5

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma has once again returned with a splash of comedy. While Salman Khan appeared in the first episode, the cast of 'Metro In Dino' appeared in its second episode. Now the third episode of this show is going to be on air soon, in which Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir will have a lot of fun with Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma. This show comes every Saturday.

Release date- July 5

Platform- Netflix

Also Read: Box Office Report: A look at Tuesday collection of Maa, Kannappa, F1, Kuberaa and Sitaare Zameen Par