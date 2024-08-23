Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal's 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' registers new record, becomes most watched series on Zee5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra from 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' series

OTT platform ZEE5's original web series Gyaarah Gyaarah streamed on 9 August. Starring stars like Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa, this web series has rocked the OTT platform. The unique story of the show and the acting of the actors have won the hearts of the audience. This is the reason why it has become the most-watched series of 2024 on ZEE5. Producer and filmmaker Guneet Monga, who made India proud by winning the Oscar, has produced this series in collaboration with Karan Johar.

Gyaarah Gyaarah is the official Hindi remake of the Korean series 'Signal'. The web series is a crime saga in which both science and faith have been mixed in such a way that the story, despite being unbelievable, keeps creating new tunes on the waves of time. The web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, directed by Umesh Bisht, is an interesting story of police officers from two different eras, who are connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and its impact on the past and the present. Senior detective Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa) from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal) find themselves connected to a communication device that activates for 60 seconds at 11:11 pm.

The web series Gyaarah Gyaarah also stars Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, and Gaurav Sharma. With this crime show coming on top, it is clear that people like its story a lot. Also, the brilliant performance of the actors is impressing them a lot. Expressing her happiness over the immense love she is receiving from the people, Guneet Monga Kapoor said, 'I am extremely happy that out series got the biggest opening weekend figures of any web series on ZEE5 this year and it has now become the most watched series of 2024.' This was Raghav's second film with Karan Johar, the first being 'Kill', again another critically acclaimed film.

Also Read: This KBC 16 contestant wishes to buy a home for her parents with the winning amount, makes Big B emotional