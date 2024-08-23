This KBC 16 contestant wishes to buy a home for her parents with the winning amount, makes Big B emotional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC 16 contestant wishes to buy a home for her parents

'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' turned interesting and emotional in August 23rd's episode. In this episode, contestant Nisha Raj from Patna, Bihar will be seen sitting on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Nisha's story is heart-touching because her purpose of coming to the show is to buy a house for her father. In this episode, while one of the best games was seen, the touching story of Nisha's life also came to the fore.

Nisha does not have her own house

Due to financial problems, Nisha and her family have been changing houses due to high rent. Her father earns only Rs 500 per day, which is not enough to raise his family. However, Nisha's father was determined to educate his children so that they could live a better life. Nisha came to 'KBC 16' with the dream of adding new colours to her family's life. 24-year-old Nisha not only impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her smart gameplay but also won hearts with her love and gestures towards her family.

For Nisha, coming to KBC was an opportunity to change her life. She also said that she would use the winning amount to build her own house. Nisha told how her father has to travel long distances in public transport wearing one slipper. Nisha expressed her wish that she wants to buy a pair of shoes for her father. Hearing these touching words of her, Amitabh Bachchan offered to gift a pair of shoes to her father.

Nisha wants to build her own house after winning the show

Sitting on the hot seat, Nisha said, 'I have always dreamt of having my own house, a place that is not just a place to live but also a dream, a symbol of respect and a reflection of my identity. Growing up, we never had a house of our own because we were forced to move from one place to another due to financial constraints.' She further said, 'Participating in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is not just an opportunity to win money, This is the first step towards fulfilling my lifelong dream of buying a house where my family can live happily.'

