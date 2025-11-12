Delhi Crime season 3: Release date, OTT platform, trailer, and cast details Netflix’s Delhi Crime is back with its third season this week. Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, joined by Huma Qureshi and Rasika Dugal. The crime thriller, created by Richie Mehta, dives into a new case that blurs moral lines and challenges justice once again.

Actress Shefali Shah is all set to return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third instalment of the famous show, Delhi Crime. The first two instalments of the web series were well received by the audiences for their portrayal of real-life inspired crimes.

Created by Richie Mehta, the Delhi Crime season 3 will feature Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi as a new addition. Read on to know when and where you can stream this on your devices.

Where to watch Delhi Crime Season 3 online

The highly anticipated web series Delhi Crime season 3 will hit the OTT giant Netflix this week. For the unversed, the previous instalments of the show are also available on Netflix.

Delhi Crime season 3 release date

Fans of Netflix's Delhi Crime series will be able to stream its third season on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The makers shared the date announcement teaser on October 16, 2025, with a caption, "Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix (sic)."

On Wednesday, Netflix also shared a glimpse of Delhi Crime Season 3 on its Instagram handle. The caption read, "Madam Sir walks into the toughest case of her career. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out tomorrow, only on Netflix. #DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix (sic)."

Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer gives a glimpse into a new case

The official trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3 was unveiled on November 4, 2025. The 1-minute and 31-second-long trailer offers a glimpse of the season's plot.

Delhi Crime Season 3 cast and new additions

Besides Shefali, the show features Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in key roles.

In this season, Shefali Shah's character will face off against Huma Qureshi's character as she investigates a human trafficking case involving young women and children.

