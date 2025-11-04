Delhi Crime 3 trailer out: Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, tackles Huma Qureshi The trailer of Netflix's series, Delhi Crime Season 3, was released online on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The highly anticipated third season is set to premiere digitally on November 13, 2025. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Netflix's most anticipated series, Delhi Crime Season 3, was released by the makers on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the series is produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment.

Netflix shared the trailer with the caption, "A case that defies reason. A criminal with no limits. But Madam Sir and team fear nobody. Watch Delhi Crime: Season 3, starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi, out 13 November, only on Netflix."

Have a look at the trailer below:

Social media reacts

Ever since the official trailer was released, fans haven't been able to contain their excitement in the comment section. One user expressed their enthusiasm, writing, "daaamnnn!!! Can't wait for this one!!!! N once it's out, can't wait to binge watch all three !!!!! Wowww!!!!."

Another user commented, "Can't wait for #DelhiCrimes Season 3 on Nov 13th! Loved the first two seasons and the trailer looks promising! Fingers crossed Netflix doesn't disappoint Hope it'll be worth the wait! Bring it on!"

