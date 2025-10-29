Delhi Crime Season 3 release on Netflix: Date, trailer, cast and what’s new Netflix’s Emmy-winning Delhi Crime returns for Season 3 on 13 November 2025. Shefali Shah reprises her role as DCP Vartika, joined by Huma Qureshi. The new story dives deep into human trafficking, promising another powerful, real-life-inspired drama that tests morality and justice.

New Delhi:

Netflix's Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime is all set to return with its much-awaited Season 3 and as expected, the drama to reach new emotional and moral depths is on an all-time high. The series, which first stunned audiences with its raw portrayal of real-life inspired crimes in 2019, is back with Shefali Shah taking the lead as the fierce DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

When is Delhi Crime Season 3 releasing on Netflix?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Delhi Crime Season 3 will arrive on November 13, 2025. The show further adds to the exciting OTT line-up of November.

Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer

The promo announcing Delhi Crime Season 3 was unveiled on October 18, which gave viewers a glimpse into what’s next for Vartika and her team. Like every season, the tone is dark, intense, and emotionally charged - signature of Delhi Crime. The teaser warns, “Khauf ko milega jawaab kanoon se, jab Madam Sir takrayegi Badi Didi se. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix."

Who is in the cast of Delhi Crime Season 3?

While Netflix is yet to announce the core cast of Delhi Crime 3, Shefali Shah reprises her award-winning role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Joining her this time is Huma Qureshi, marking her newest addition to the cast.

Since its beginning, Delhi Crime has been led by Shefali, along with Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal characters.

What will be the story of Delhi Crime Season 3?

This time, Delhi Crime dives into the dark and disturbing world of human trafficking. The story reportedly begins with a missing child case that spirals into a cross-border trafficking network - a crime that forces Vartika’s team to move beyond Delhi. Reportedly, the new season will be loosely inspired by real-life events, as previous installments were.

Where to watch Delhi Crime web series online

Delhi Crime Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. The upcoming season, too, will also be available exclusively on the platform. The global release will make it accessible to viewers across countries on the same day.

Delhi Crime recap: What happened in the previous seasons

Delhi Crime began with a gut-wrenching start in Season 1 (2019), chronicling the investigation into the horrifying 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Season 2 (2022) shifted focus to the deadly "Kachcha Baniyan" gang, a group of masked robbers targeting the elderly.

How excited are you for a new adventure to unfold on Delhi Crime 3?

Also read: Delhi Crime Season 3 release date announced: When is Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi's Netflix series releasing?