Delhi Crime season 2: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi aka Shefali Shah returns with new 'serial killer' case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LETSOTT Delhi Crime season 2

Good news for 'Delhi Crime' fans! Season 2 of your favourite thriller is going to be out soon. Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team are returning in the second season of India's only International Emmy Award-winning series, 'Delhi Crime'. Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers. On Friday, Netflix released the trailer of the much-awaited show 'Delhi Crime'.

In this season, Shefali Shah reprises her role with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is now searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime. Dropping the video, Netflix wrote, "A terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrime Season 2 Coming Soon!"

Check it out:

Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer sees a double-digit opening

As the videos start, Vartika is warned by the Commissioner (Adil Hussain), who says “I have protected you so far. I can’t anymore.” Vartika says to her colleague why crimes won’t stop and where they are going wrong, to which he (Rajesh Tailang) responds, “Madam yeh sab sochne ka time hi kahan milta hai. Jab tak sochte hain, doosra crime ho jata hai (Madam we don’t get time to think about all this. As soon as we do, there’s a new crime).”

The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award. Netflix will stream the second season of the show later this year. The OTT giant hasn't announced the official release date yet.

Latest Web Series News