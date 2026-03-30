Crime 101: Trailer, story, release date, and where to watch Chris Hemsworth-Halle Berry film

New Delhi:

Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo are headlining Crime 101, a high-stakes heist drama film set in Los Angeles. Set against the sun-bleached sprawl of Los Angeles, Crime 101 brings together a gripping mix of crime, ambition and shifting loyalties. The film follows an elusive jewel thief, played by Chris Hemsworth, whose calculated heists along the 101 freeway have left law enforcement puzzled.

Crime 101: When and where to watch

Crime 101 will release on Prime Video on April 1. The film has a runtime of 139 minutes and carries an R rating. The film is adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name. It is written and directed by Bart Layton, known for his work on American Animals and The Imposter. Watch the trailer of Crime 101 here:

Crime 101: What is the story?

The logline of the film's story reads: "Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realisation that there can be no turning back."

Crime 101: Cast and production backing

Alongside the lead trio, the film features a strong supporting cast including Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.

Crime 101 is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Working Title, RAW and Wild State, in association with The Story Factory. Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Bart Layton, Shane Salerno, Chris Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson, the film also lists Bergen Swanson, Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Joely Fether and Peter Straughan as executive producers.

Also read: Matka King: Teaser, release date, plot, cast and OTT platform; all you need to know about Vijay Varma's series