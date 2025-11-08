Chakda 'Xpress: Jhulan Goswami's biopic starring Anusha Sharma to release after Women’s World Cup victory? Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for nearly seven years, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return. Meanwhile, a major update has emerged regarding her Chakda 'Xpress.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for a long time. Her last film was Zero was released in 2018. Since then, Anushka has not appeared in any film. However, her comeback film, Chakda 'Xpress is certainly the talk of the town, and Anushka's fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Following the Indian women's cricket team's impressive victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, fans have been clamoring for the release of Chakda 'Xpress. One reason for this is that the film, a biopic of former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is based on her life's struggles.

Why was Chakda 'Xpress delayed?

Anushka Sharma's comeback film, Chakda Express, is back in the news. Following the Indian women's cricket team's historic victory in the Women's World Cup, demand for its release intensified. The makers of Chakda Express wrote to Netflix, requesting its release. The film's shooting was completed in 2022, the film is ready and post-production work is complete, but due to various reasons, the OTT platform has delayed its release.

According to a Mid Day report, Netflix executives didn't like the shape of Chakda 'Xpress. Furthermore, the production house went over-budget, and platform heads didn't like the project's approach, which has prevented the film from being released so far. However, now, following the Indian women's cricket team's victory in the Women's World Cup, Jhulan Goswami's biopic is receiving significant attention. Consequently, the makers have begun discussions to release the film on an OTT platform, and it will soon be known whether or not the film will be released, and if so, when.

Chakda 'Xpress makers write to Netflix

The makers have written a letter to Netflix's top executive to request the film's release. The makers stated, 'We have written to the top executive of Netflix India to rise above the conflict and ensure the film's release. The story of a legend like Jhulan must reach audiences.'

Anushka has been away from films

On the other hand, Anushka has maintained a distance from the limelight since the birth of her two children, Vamika and Akaay. She is often spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, but tries to avoid media attention. She has also kept her children out of the spotlight until now. Anushka shifted to London in 2024 with husband Virat Kohli and both the children, but she often visits India for work.

Also Read: Box office collection [November 7, 2025]: Yami Gautam's Haq beats Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara on day 1