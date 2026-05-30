Brown trailer out now: Karisma Kapoor looks fierce in comeback series, know when and where to watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor reigned supreme in Bollywood during the 1990s. In recent years, she has also ventured into the OTT space, appearing in several web series. Her upcoming suspense thriller series, Brown, is set to be released soon. With the trailer now out, here is a look at what makes this series special.

It is significant to note that Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak in 2024.

Brown trailer is out now

The trailer for Brown opens with a murder investigation, the responsibility for which is entrusted to Karisma Kapoor, who plays a police officer. Solving this case is no easy feat. Beyond the task of cracking the case, Karisma Kapoor’s character is also battling her own past; she remains haunted by a specific incident from her history to this very day. The series also marks Helen’s return to the screen after a long hiatus. The trailer offers a glimpse of her performance, a portrayal that is likely to take audiences by surprise.

In Brown, Karisma Kapoor plays the character of Rita Brown. She looks like a sharp, astute police officer who has grown weary of the world around her. Furthermore, she is grappling with an alcohol addiction. Despite these personal struggles, she continues to discharge her duties as a police officer with utmost competence.

Watch the trailer here:

When and where to watch?

In addition to Karisma Kapoor and Helen, the web series Brown features a cast that includes Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and Jisshu Sengupta. Jisshu Sengupta is a renowned actor in Bengali cinema, and indeed, the series' storyline features a distinct Bengali backdrop.

The series is scheduled to begin streaming on ZEE5 on June 5, 2026. The story of the web series Brown is based on the popular novel City of Death, written by Abheek Barua.

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