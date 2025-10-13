Bridgerton Season 4 release date: Netflix's period romance to be released in two part | Deets Inside Netflix took to its social profiles to not only share the release date of Bridgerton Season 4, but also teased the fans with a short promo.

OTT giant Netflix is gearing up for the release of its much anticipated series Bridgerton season 4. The series that will deal with the love story of brother no 2 Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), will be released in two part.

Netflix took to its social profiles to not only share the latest updates, but also teased the fans with a short promo. On Monday, the makers revealed the official release date of both the parts of Bridgerton season 4.

Bridgerton season 4 release date

Just like the previous season, Bridgerton season 4 will also be released in two parts. While the first part will released on January 29, 2025. While Bridgerton season 4's part 2 will be released on February 26, 2025.

'Kaun hai woh? Jisne dobara mud ke mujhe dekha? Watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, out 29 January and Part 2 out 26 February, only on Netflix,' read Netflix's caption.

Makers tease Bridgerton fans

Along with the release date, the makers shared a short promo in which Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha could be seen getting down stairs while their eyes are locked at each other. In the background, Lady Whistledown says, 'The season is going to have several ups and downs'.

What is the storyline of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton, the Netflix web series is based on the books by author Julia Quinn. Three seasons have been released so far. This series is about a British royal family that wants to maintain its monarchy. The series chronicles the ups and downs and romance of the young members of this family, the Bridgertons. Each season is about the love story of any one of the 8 siblings.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley led the second season and revied the maximum love.

