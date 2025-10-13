Culpa Nuestra to Final Destination 6: Bloodlines, a look at OTT releases of the week [14-19 October] This week, OTT platforms will feature several films and series from various genres. Hence, let's have a look at OTT releases of the week.

The festive season has begun, and with it OTT platforms are set to release a slew of new films and web series, bringing a wealth of entertainment. This week, from October 13 to October 19, 2025, audiences will be treated to stories from every genre: horror, thriller, drama, and action.

From Final Destination 6: Bloodlines to Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, this week's OTT platter is exceptional. The final chapter of Spanish movie Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) will also be released this week.

How to Train Your Dragon

This live-action film, which reimagines the magical world of dragons, is a remake of the popular animated film of the same name. This story, filled with stunning visuals and emotions, will once again appeal to children and adults alike. The film is releasing on JioHotstar on October 13, 2025.

The Neighborhood Season 8

The popular comedy show The Neighborhood is bidding farewell to viewers with its eighth and final season. The show, which explores the fun relationships between neighbors and tackles small social issues in a light-hearted manner, will premiere on JioHotstar on October 14, 2025.

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

This week is special for horror fans. The sixth installment of the Final Destination series, Bloodlines, will be released on October 16. The film's story of characters fleeing death is even more terrifying and suspenseful than ever before. Directed by Jack Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

The Diplomat Season 3

This popular web series, based on the world of political intrigue and diplomacy, returns. It tells the story of an American diplomat who is posted to Britain and becomes embroiled in international crises. The third season of the series will stream on Netflix on October 16, 2025.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault)

The third and final film based on Mercedes Ron's hit book series, premieres on October 16 on Prime Video. Now will Noah and Nick be each other's endgame or not, remains to be seen in the film series.

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

This week's biggest OTT release for Indian audiences is Bhagwat Chapter One: Rakshasa. It is a crime-thriller starring Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, while Jitendra Kumar plays Professor Sameer. The film is directed by Akshay Sher. The story centers on a major prostitution racket and the mysteries surrounding it. The film will release on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

Kishkindhapuri

This Telugu-language horror-thriller will transport audiences to a new world of mystery and fear. Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati, the film stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran. The film will stream on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The sequel to the 1998 superhit slasher franchise returns in a new form. The secrets of past events and the bloody story will once again send chills through the eyes of audiences. The film will be released on October 18, 2025.

