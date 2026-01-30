Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Release date, number of episodes and what to expect The fourth season of the famous web series Bridgerton was released on Netflix tomorrow, on January 29, 2026. However, it was just part 1 that consisted of first four episodes. Let's find out when its part two will release.

Bridgerton, one of the superhit web series, has been immensely popular across all its seasons. It has been one of the most-watched web series on OTT platforms. And after winning the hearts with last three seasons, Bridgerton has now returning with its fourth edition.

Like Stranger Things, Bridgerton's fourth season is also being released in parts. The regency era show is being released in two parts. While the first part with four episodes was released on Netflix tomorrow, Thursday, January 29, 2026, now the wait remains for its second part.

When and where to watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

The first part of Bridgerton Season 4 has a total of four episodes, which was released at 1:30 PM yesterday. Now the wait for its second part lingers, which will be released on Netflix next month! Yes you read that right, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 has how many episodes?

Just like Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, the second part also has four episodes, which are expected to be an hour long.

What is the story of Bridgerton Season 4?

The story of Bridgerton Season 4 will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton. He falls in love with a masked girl he meets at a ball, and he goes to great lengths to find her. However, when her true identity is revealed, perhaps not Benedict himself, but his family will surely be shocked. Luke Thompson plays Benedict and opposite him, Australian actress Yerin Ha plays a key role of Sophie Baek.

Bridgerton Season 4 new cast edition

Apart from Yerin Ha, the show also has several other new additions like, Lady Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung, along with Rosamund Li, played by Michelle Mao and Posy Li, played by Isabella Wei.

