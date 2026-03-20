Border 2 releases on OTT: Know how much Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film earned at the box office

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's hit film Border 2 has finally arrived on OTT. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 serves as the sequel to the 1997 film Border. Initially, the war drama hit the big screens on January 23, 2026, during India’s Republic Day week.

Those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres can now watch Border 2 on their streaming devices. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Let's take a look at how much Border 2 earned at the box office.

Border 2 Box office collection: India and worldwide

Border 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, collected Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office, while in India, the film earned Rs 392.93 crore.

Border 2 streaming on OTT

The war drama film Border 2 premiered Netflix on March 20, 2026. The film can be watched in the Hindi language. The film tells the story of three idealistic soldiers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force as they face intense and challenging combat conditions during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

For the unversed, Border 2 has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Border 2: Trailer and production details

The Bollywood war drama film Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. The makers released the official trailer of the film on January 15, 2026, which has garnered 79 million views on YouTube.

For the unversed, Border 2 has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Also Read: Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol to Kulbhushan Kharbanda, what are OG Border stars doing now