Bollywood multi-starrer based on India-Pakistan war garners attention on OTT, has 7.9 IMDb rating At present, there is a war-like situation between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, a film which is based on the war between these two countries has come into discussions online.

When a situation of tension arises between two countries, it is discussed everywhere far and wide. At present, there is a war-like situation between India and Pakistan. After Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army against the retaliation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the tension between the two countries has increased further. Meanwhile, one of the best war films by Bollywood has come into discussion. The Hindi film that is based on the Battle of Longewala (1971) between India and Pakistan is garnering attention on OTT during Operation Sindoor.

It is 1997's Border!

For a long time, the tension between India and Pakistan has been shown in the cinema world. Some films have achieved bumper success in this matter. One of those movies was released in the 90s and the film is still considered a cult film based on the India-Pakistan War. Now you must have understood that here we are talking about director JP Dutta's mega blockbuster Border.

This film, released in 1997, depicts the background of the war between India and Pakistan. The special thing about Border was its multi-star cast that includes the names of several actors like Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sunil Shetty, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Sunny's strong style in the role of Major Kuldeep Singh was liked by everyone. Now the veteran actor is making the sequel of this film with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Where to watch Border on OTT?

If you are also planning to watch the Border movie again, then you can easily watch it on the famous OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. If you do not have a subscription to Prime Video, then you can stream it for free on YouTube. Let us tell you that Border 2 will be released on the big screens on Jan 26, 2026.

