War in Bollywood over Operation Sindoor, 15 film studios competing to register title | Know Whole Matter Indian Army's Operation Sindoor has destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pok and Pakistan. This operation has also created a stir in Bollywood. 15 studios and filmmakers are in a race to register the title to make a film on this operation.

New Delhi:

Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor not only targeted terrorist hideouts but also took down Pakistan's suicide drones and missiles. India also did retaliatory attacks on several cities of Pakistan, including Lahore and Sialkot. Now, amid the tense situation on the border, its effect can be seen in the cinema world as well. Let us tell you that 15 Bollywood studios and filmmakers are in a race to register the Operation Sindoor title to bring to the screen the story of the attack on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, 2025. This operation was a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Who all are in the race for the title?

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Mahaveer Jain's company was the first to register the title Operation Sindoor. After this, filmmakers like T-Series, Zee Studios, and directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashok Pandit also joined the race. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari said that more than 15 applications have been received, and the title will be decided soon. This race reflects the tradition of Bollywood, where films based on patriotism and military operations like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shershaah have won the hearts of the audience.

Importance of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor started at night on May 7, 2025 and lasted for 25 minutes, in which nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed with 24 missiles. These included hideouts of organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. 70 terrorists were killed and 60 were injured in the attack. India clarified that this attack was precise and non-provocative, in which Pakistani military bases were not targeted. This operation was carried out in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April.

Bollywood's enthusiasm and cinematic possibilities

Enthusiasm to make a film on this operation is at its peak in Bollywood. Directors like Madhur Bhandarkar want to make it a mixture of patriotism and a human story. Looking at the success of films like Border (1997) and Raazi (2018), the producers believe that Operation Sindoor can also pull the audience to the cinemas. This news has also created a stir on social media as netizens could not associate with the race in the entertainment industry, especially at a time like this.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Kangana Ranaut salute Indian armed forces' courage