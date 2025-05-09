Operation Sindoor: Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Kangana Ranaut salute Indian armed forces' courage Several Indian actors like Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey have applauded Indian armed forces for their valour. They took to their social media profiles to react to Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Pakistan carried out attacks on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan by firing suicide drones and missiles, which were foiled by India's S-400 air defence missile system. With this, India started retaliatory attacks on several cities of Pakistan, including Lahore and Sialkot. The Indian Army also destroyed the defence system in Pakistan's Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Sialkot cities. Now, Bollywood and South stars have expressed their happiness on social media over India's victory.

Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday (May 8) shared a video that shows explosions in the night sky over Jammu, shortly after India's S-400 air defence system intercepted and destroyed eight missiles launched from Pakistan. Jammu resident Anupam Kher posted the video on his X account and said that the footage was sent to him by his cousin, who witnessed the incident. The actor wrote, "My cousin #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I immediately called and asked him if he and his family were okay. He said with a little proud smile, 'Bhaiya! Hum Bharat Mein Hai! Hum Hindustani Hai. We are being protected by the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Jai Mata Ki! Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Kangana Ranaut

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Instagram story and wrote, 'Jammu on target! Indian Air Defence neutralises Pakistani drone in Jammu, Stay Strong Jammu.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories

Ranveer Singh

Bajirao Mastani actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, 'Raah chalte toh hum chodte nahi, lekin agar koi chede toh hum chodte nahi. Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our honourable PM Modi.'

Vikrant Massey

The Sabarmati report actor took to his Instagram stories and shared the picture of the Indian Navy station and wrote, 'Jai Hind'.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Ranveer Singh and Vikrant's Instagram stories

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna wrote, 'Our heroes never blink in times of adversity. To every soldier, sailor and air warrior - we owe our freedom and our future. Jai Hind! OperationSindoor #IndiaFights'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Instagram story, 'Salute to the real heroes of the country, our soldiers who fearlessly protect us. Indian Army Zindabad! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!' Genelia D'Souza also shared a note on Insta Story and wrote, 'We salute the Indian Army for their bravery, courage, valour and patience. We pray for your well-being and success. Jai Hind.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Genelia and Riteish's Instagram, stories

Samay Raina

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hails from Jammu, recently shared a note on social media after the attempted missile attack from Pakistan, which was successfully intercepted by India's S-400 air defence system. 'My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind.'

Also Read: India asks OTT platforms to discontinue Pakistan media content with immediate effect