Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming Netflix series is based on India’s longest-serving jailer's book Black Warrant

If you have read Sunil Gupta's book 'Black Warrant', then you must know how many sensational things are written in this book. Director Vikramaditya Motwani has made a series with the same name as this book, which is full of stories from the hanging of terrorists to the five-star facilities given to Sahara family head Subrata Rai Sahara. The character of jailer Sunil Gupta is played by actor Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Kapoor.

About the series

In the year 2000, Vikramaditya Motwane decided to make a web series on the book 'Black Warrant' based on true events. He is being supported in this mission by journalist Josie Joseph, whose company Confluence Media, along with Andolan Films, bought the rights to make a series on this book. In July last year, Andolan Films and Aditya Birla Group's company Applause Entertainment signed an agreement to make this series.

The web series 'Black Warrant' is based on the book of the same name published by Roli Books, which was written by Indian Express journalist Sunetra Chaudhary along with Tihar Jailor and later spokesperson Sunil Gupta. This book has such a detailed description of the hanging of some criminals convicted by the court that it gives goosebumps while reading it. Apart from this, the facilities given to Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy while spending time in Tihar Jail have also been described in detail in the book.

About the lead actor

Zahan Kapoor is playing the character of Sunil Gupta, co-author of the book 'Black Warrant' and former Tihar Jailor, in this series. He is accompanied by a large army of artists. Apart from Bhopal, the series has been shot in the closed warehouses of a cigarette factory in Mumbai. Vikramaditya Motwane, who came into the news last year by making a series called 'Jubilee' on OTT, had brought approval from Netflix's US office for its first series made in India, 'Sacred Games'. However, his film 'Control', released this year on Netflix, was completely rejected by the audience.

